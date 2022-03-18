‘The Boys’ Actress Karen Fukuhara Says She Was Assaulted in Anti-Asian Attack: ‘This S**t Needs to Stop’

Amazon Studios’ The Boys actress Karen Fukuhara said she was recently assaulted in an anti-Asian hate incident, saying she was struck in the back of the head by a stranger.

Karen Fukuhara, who plays mute superhero Kimiko Miyashiro in the popular Amazon series, posted an account of the attack on Instagram.

“Today I was struck in the head by a man (I’m physically fine),” she wrote. “This shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help.” The actress used the hashtag #stopasianhate.

The actress said she was on her way to a cafe for coffee when a man hit her in the back of the head. “By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me),” she recounted. “I thought about confronting him first but he started coming towards me and I didn’t think it was worth the risk.”

Fukuhara didn’t elaborate on where the assault took place or provide a description of the assailant.

Later in her post, she demanded consequences for those who commit hate crime assaults.

“What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable,” she wrote.

Democrat-controlled cities have seen a surge in assaults against Asian Americans. New York City recently experienced two horrific murders involving random attacks by strangers. In one incident, 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train. Another Asian-American woman, 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee, was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment by a man who followed her into her building.

In the latter case, the alleged assailant, Assamad Nash, is a homeless man with a criminal background that includes multiple arrests.

This week, a 67-year-old Asian woman in Yonkers, New York, was punched more than 125 times in the head and face and stomped on seven times by a man who allegedly called her an “Asian bitch.”

In San Francisco, attacks against elderly Asian-Americans have become so rampant that volunteers have distributed hundreds of whistles as a deterrent.

A recent poll found two-thirds of Asian Americans living in Los Angeles County are worried about being the target of a racially motivated attack.

But Democrat leaders and George Soros-backed prosecutors have done little to address these fears, continuing to support soft-on-crime policies that include lenient sentencing and bail reform that lets dangerous criminals back on the streets.

