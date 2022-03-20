Director Adam McKay Demands Defunding of Fuel Industry as Gas Prices Crush Working Class

March 19 (UPI) — Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay turned out to support the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.

McKay joined an indigenous and youth-led coalition for a march Friday from Pershing Square to City National Bank where they demanded the United Teachers Association divest its $20 billion pension fund from fossil fuels.

The group is planning another protest on March 25, the day the union is slated to vote on the pension fund.

They also complained about the impact the Coastal Gas Link pipeline in British Columbia, Canada, may have on the Wet’suwet’en tribe’s territory and water supply.

“You are destroying lives, you are destroying indigenous people,” McKay said. “Is it worth it? How much is enough? That’s the question we ask you. At what point does human decency enter the board room? That’s the question we ask.”

Don’t Look Up is a black comedy about what happens when powerful people ignore scientists who warn them the end of the world is imminent.