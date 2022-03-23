Disney+ ‘Moon Knight’ Star Oscar Isaac Chants ‘Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gayyyyyy’ over Florida’s Don’t Groom Kids Bill

Dune and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac has slammed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill while promoting his latest project, the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight.

In an interview with Variety, Oscar Isaac called the legislation “absolutely ridiculous” and “insane.”

“I guess my comment would be: gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” Isaac reportedly said, breaking into song.

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous law,” he continued. “It’s insane. It’s insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”

Watch below:

Variety‘s article falsely referred to the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, neglecting to mention the text makes no reference to gayness. The trade publication also misleadingly claimed the bill would prohibit “instruction regarding gender identity and sexual orientation.”

In fact, the restriction only applies to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Oscar Isaac made his comments the same day as Disney employees staged a walkout in protest of the company’s response to the Florida bill. Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially refused the let the company get sucked into the political debate, but then quickly surrendered after LGBTQ employees and the mainstream media engaged in a pressure campaign.

Disney promised its employees this week that it will launch an LGBTQ task force and engage in transgender activism, including opposing a Texas measure concerning transgender procedures for children.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com