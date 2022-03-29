‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Adam Goldberg on Will Smith: ‘Hollywood Protects Their Elite’

Actor Adam Goldberg has expressed disgust at Will Smith’s physical assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars while also slamming the Hollywood industry at large for the way it protected Smith that night.

In a tweet Tuesday, Adam Goldberg argued that Hollywood enacts a double standard by allowing A-list talent like Smith to get away with atrocious behavior that it would not tolerate from non-celebrities.

“Hollywood protects their elite,” the Saving Private Ryan actor wrote, adding “Smith’s A-list status entitled him to violence and robbing all the other winners of their night. If an editor or God forbid a grip of any color had rushed the stage and slapped a presenter, game over, arrested.”

Yes and that’s the point. Hollywood protects their elite. And that Smith’s A-list status entitled him to violence and robbing all the other winners of their night. If an editor or God forbid a grip of any color had rushed the stage and slapped a presenter, game over, arrested. https://t.co/3x9hE0oLZg — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) March 29, 2022

The actor was responding to Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott who pointed out that Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski have been allowed to keep their Oscars despite being sex offenders.

Adam Goldberg is among the growing number of Hollywood names who have broken ranks to condemn Will Smith’s physical assault on Chris Rock and Hollywood’s adulation of Smith that night.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

Stars including Jim Carrey, Bette Midler, and Rob Reiner have publicly spoken out against Smith’s actions, with Carrey going so far as to blast Hollywood for giving Smith a standing ovation when he won the Oscar for King Richard.

But many usually vocal celebrities have so far chosen to remain silent about the Oscars incident. Politically active stars including Mark Ruffalo, Barbra Streisand, and Alyssa Milano have yet to publicly address the matter.

