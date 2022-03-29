Silence Is Violence: Politically Active Hollywood Elites Silent on Will Smith Attack

Many Hollywood celebrities who aren’t normally shy about voicing their left-wing political opinions on social media are remaining conspicuously silent about actor Will Smith’s physical assault on Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Barbra Streisand, Debra Messing, and even Barack and Michelle Obama have so far avoided addressing Smith’s attack.

On Sunday, Will Smith shocked Oscars viewers when he stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre and smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face. Smith was upset at a joke that Rock told about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock had quipped that her bald head made her an ideal casting choice for “G.I. Jane 2.”

After striking Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The altercation had viewers wondering if the moment was real or staged. Smith apologized later in the evening when he won the Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said during his tearful acceptance speech, without elaborating.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor offered a lengthier apology Monday via Instagram.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Academy has initiated an investigation into the incident.

A small handful of Hollywood left-wingers have publicly condemned Will Smith’s attack on Sunday. To their credit, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Mia Farrow have used social media to speak out against the assault.

