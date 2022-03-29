White Comedian Jon Stewart Says White Guest Andrew Sullivan is a White Racist for Denying America Is White Supremacist

Jon Stewart, a comedian who happens to be white, led a discussion on his Apple TV+ show last week, The Problem with Jon Stewart, in which he noted “the problem with white people,” and agreed with a white guest that writer Andrew Sullivan is a racist.

Jon Stewart is a new convert to the Woke Orthodoxy and is using his new Apple TV+ show to inform white people on how problematic they are in the US. pic.twitter.com/ONEU1mjtTP — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2022

During a panel discussion, Stewart argued with guest Andrew Sullivan, who pushed back against the idea that the U.S. is a “white supremacist” nation.

Sullivan said that Stewart’s use of the term “white supremacy” to describe the contemporary U.S. minimized actual white supremacy. When Stewart mentioned racist “systems,” Sullivan asked him to describe what those systems were. Stewart then gave examples of allegedly racist (Democrat) legislation, such as the New Deal and the G.I. Bill.

Jon Stewart has gone full Woke and is catering to the “anti-racist” activists that are perpetuating the same racist ideology that they claim to fight against. He applauds a "White Fragility" rant and suggests Andrew Sullivan is a racist for not agreeing with the Woke narrative. pic.twitter.com/hFl1Y87Q1D — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2022

Another guest, Lisa Bond, then interjected, and told Sullivan that she was “shutting [him] down right now.” She argued that Sullivan was a racist, and that by disagreeing with the idea that America is a white supremacist country, Sullivan was using “racist dog-whistle tropes.”

She then added that “every single white person upholds these systems and structures of white supremacy.” Stewart agreed with her, saying he wanted to “finger snap.”

When Sullivan pointed out that Stewart would be “finger snapping her calling me a racist,” Stewart quipped: “You’ve been doing a pretty good job of it, yourself.”

