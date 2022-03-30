Joe Rogan: Will Smith Oscars Attack a ‘Terrible Precedent’ for Comedians on Stage

Joe Rogan reacted to actor Will Smith attacking comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, stating, “It sets a terrible precedent” for comedians on stage.

“You can’t just smack a man in the face in front of the world, and then go about business as usual,” Rogan said. “It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways. It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs, like, are people gonna decide that they’re gonna go on stage and smack the comedian now?”

“I don’t necessarily think people are going to change their behavior, but dumb people might,” the podcaster added.

“But also, it’s like, what are we saying as a society when the people that we look up to — for whatever reason, for good or for bad — we look up to actors, and the Academy Awards is supposed to be them in their most regal outfits, their best behavior, and to drop down to violence for something so innocuous as a G.I. Jane joke,” he added.

Rogan also described Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith as “one of the most mild jokes ever.”

“Jada Pinkett is bald — I didn’t know this, I found out after the fact that she didn’t shave her head voluntarily, she shaved her head because she’s suffering from alopecia — I don’t know if Chris knew this,” Rogan said.

“But Chris says a joke around ‘G.I. Jane 2, looking forward to it,’ very mild,” he added.

On Sunday, Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and struck Chris Rock in the face after the comedian referred to Pinkett Smith as “G.I. Jane.” The actor then twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” after retaking his seat in the audience.

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

The Academy Awards condemned Smith’s actions, declaring that it “does not condone violence in any form,” and later announced a formal investigation into the matter.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

With its board of governors meeting on Wednesday, the question remains whether the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will expel Smith for assaulting Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, given that the organization has kicked out a member for committing a far lesser offense.

In 2004, actor Carmine Caridi was kicked out for pirating VHS screeners that Academy members used to receive for awards consideration. Unlike Smith, Caridi showed remorse for what led to his Academy outsing.

Smith, on the other hand, appeared unbothered by his actions, as he danced the night away with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, just hours after assaulting Rock. Smith also told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.”

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

