Grammys Host Trevor Noah Cracks Inflation, Will Smith Jokes in Fiery Opening

The mockery of actor Will Smith following his assault against comedian Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars telecast continued on Sunday at the Grammy Awards when host Trevor Noah cracked a joke at the embattled actor’s expense.

As he introduced Olivia Rodrigo for a performance of “Driver’s License,” Trevor Noah took a hit at Will Smith over last week’s slap barely 10 minutes into the show.

“We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we’re gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night,” Noah said.

“Keeping people’s names out of our mouths” referenced Will Smith’s tirade at Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about his wife’s, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, hair while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature.

"We're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths." — Host Trevor Noah alludes to Will Smith at the #GRAMMYs

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith twice-screamed at Rock.

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault.

Questlove, who won the Oscar immediately after Smith’s stunt, also referenced the slap while giving out the song of the year award. “I’m gonna present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” he quipped, adding he was “just playing.”

Another not-so-subtle slap joke— Questlove: "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me." #GRAMMYs

Noah took a jab at soaring inflation when announcing the opening act, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic.

“A duo bringing back the ’70s … which might explain all the inflation … Silk Sonic,” said Noah.

Leading up to the big night, Trevor Noah said that show would celebrate music artists as well as highlight hot-button political issues like the war in Ukraine.

“I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something,” the Daily Show host said. “It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on.”