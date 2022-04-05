Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to Disney: I will Make a Version of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law a ‘Top Priority’ for Texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said he wants to pass a law similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education, saying such a bill would be a “top priority” for him in the Texas legislature’s upcoming session.

Lt. Gov. Patrick said he was appalled by the Walt Disney Co.’s open hostility to the Florida law, with company leaders vowing to work to overturn the law in the courts or in the legislature.

“At first, I was angry at their over-the-top radical resistance,” he said in a re-election campaign e-mail message that was also posted to his campaign’s website. “I will make this law a top priority in the next session. This issue will be addressed in our interim Education Committee hearings under Parental Rights.”

Florida’s law prevents the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade. Democrats and the corporate news media have sought to smear it as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, even though the text makes no mention of homosexuality.

Disney executives have promised to fight similar laws around the country as part of the company’s new commitment to supporting radical LGBTQ activism.

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

At least six other states have reportedly been considering similar legislation, including Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana.

Texas would become the seventh state to do so if state Republican lawmakers introduce a bill.

As Breitbart News reported, Patrick is urging Texas parents to stop patronizing Disney.

“Until they change their corporate philosophy, stop spending money with them,” he said. “Cut off the Disney Channel. Cancel your park trip or your cruise if one is planned. If you own Disney stock, sell it. Although I did not own many shares of individual Disney stock, I sold them today.”

