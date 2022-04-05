Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Urges Parents to Reject Disney: ‘Cut Off the Disney Channel. Cancel Your Park Trip or Your Cruise’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) is urging parents to reject Disney over its embrace of radical sexual and gender politics, saying families should send Disney executives a message by refusing give the company their money.

In a re-election campaign e-mail sent this week, which was also posted to the campaign’s official site, Lt. Gov. Patrick even told Texans to sell their Disney stock.

“Until they change their corporate philosophy, stop spending money with them,” he said. “Cut off the Disney Channel. Cancel your park trip or your cruise if one is planned. If you own Disney stock, sell it. Although I did not own many shares of individual Disney stock, I sold them today.”

He added: “I know your kids and grandchildren will be disappointed and may not understand. But, would you rather have them indoctrinated by Disney radicals?”

Hours after he asks Senate Ed chmn @CreightonForTX to probe how controversial books land in school libraries, @DanPatrick urges Texans to cancel trips to Disney theme parks, sell Disney stock. Says FL-style 'Don't Say Gay' law a top #txlege 2023 priorityhttps://t.co/QX4rk7XM1x pic.twitter.com/YdTZKixhHI — Bob Garrett (@RobertTGarrett) April 4, 2022

Newly leaked internal videos show Disney employees speaking openly about their LGBTQ agenda for children. In one video, an executive producer said the company is encouraging her to add “queerness” wherever she could, whether it was having two characters kiss or just having a “queer” character.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Another video showed a production coordinator saying that he champions transgender, asexual, and other “queer” characters on an animated show for kids.

The leaked videos come after Disney corporate leadership doubled-down on its intent to fight Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bars the teaching of sexuality and gender ideology in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney has falsely claimed the law threatens the safety of its gay and transgender employees and has vowed to help repeal the law.

Despite a massive corporate news media campaign, a recent poll found that a majority of Floridians on both sides of the political divide support the law.

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Disney also said it will fight Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s (R) recent initiative concerning transgender procedures for children.

Gov. Abbott has asked state agencies to investigate parents of children undergoing transgender procedures, including sex change operations and irreversible hormone treatment. A state appeals court has put in place a temporary injunction blocking the governor’s measure.

Disney will now aggressively oppose Abbott’s initiative as part of its corporate commitment to radical LGBTQ activism.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com