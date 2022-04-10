Kid Rock Kicks Off Tour with Video Message from Donald Trump: ‘Let’s Make America Rock Again’

Kid Rock kicked off his 2022 tour in Indiana with a crowd-pleasing video message from former President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Just before he took the stage at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, last week, the “Cowboy” singer played a message from Trump for the audience, the New York Post reported.

“Hello, everyone. I love you all,” the former president said as the video began, according to a video shared online by a fan who attended the concert.

“I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight,” Trump continued as the crowd cheered. “Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

“Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time,” Trump added, referring to the singer by his given name, Robert Ritchie. “Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there.”

“Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again,” Trump concluded as he put on a red MAGA-styled hat reading “Make America Rock Again.”

As soon as the president’s message concluded, Kid Rock bounded on stage to sing his newest attack on Joe Biden, “We The People,” with its chorus of “Let’s Go Brandon” — the euphemestic stand-in for “Fuck Joe Biden.”

The new song slams the left’s favorite COVID scold, Anthony Fauci, as well. Rock didn’t hold back about what he thinks of Fauci, recently, when just last month he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and blasted the doctor with a “f*ck Fauci.”

“You speak for many when you say that. Did you believe him at the beginning, Fauci?” Carlson asked.

Rock explained, saying, “I believed in all the bullshit at the beginning. We were kind of shooting this documentary. I’m, like, so embarrassed. I’m in here spraying off UPS packages, spraying on the doorknobs, and a couple of months of that shit, I’m like, what?”

He added, “So this pretty much is knocking out old, overweight, unhealthy people? I’m like, I’m good, and so are most of most of my friends. After people started getting it, you know some people have a little worse than others, but it was nothing. I don’t want to, you know, to throw any shine on people who had a bad time or passed away with it. It’s horrible when anyone is lost. But to me, I was like, this is some bullshit, all this mask shit. It’s all the disinformation. It’s in the world now at every level. You don’t know what to believe.”

Rock remains a big supporter of Donald Trump, though. During the same interview with Carlson, Rock noted that there is “no comparison” between a speech by Joe Biden and one by Donald Trump.

The singer is impressed on “how sharp [Trump] is, it’s incredible.”

“You can see how you watch a Joe Biden interview and the Trump interview,” Rock added. “You are just like there is no comparison. And yeah, Trump, he speaks off the cuff. Sometimes you get it wrong. But I’d way hear someone get it wrong once in a while. At some level, everything was scripted. I’ve stood next to him in the White House with the prepared notes and watch and read one sentence and like, let’s go. You are like, this is awesome.”

