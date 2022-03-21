Kid Rock: ‘F-ck Fauci’ — ‘I Believed in All the Bullsh-t at the Beginning’

[WARNING: Adult language]

Recording artist Kid Rock said Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he was not a fan of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Carlson said, “What’s your view on Fauci?”

Kid Rock said, “Fuck Fauci.”

Carlson said, “You speak for many when you say that. Did you believe him at the beginning, Fauci?”

Kid Rock said, “I believed in all the bullshit at the beginning. We were kind of shooting this documentary. I’m like so embarrassed. I’m in here spraying off UPS packages, spraying on the doorknobs, and a couple of months of that shit, I’m like what?”

He continued, “So this pretty much is knocking out old, overweight, unhealthy people? I’m like, I’m good, and so are most of most of my friends. After people started getting it, you know some people have a little worse than others, but it was nothing. I don’t want to, you know, to throw any shine on people who had a bad time or passed away with it. It’s horrible when anyone is lost. But to me, I was like. This is some bullshit, all this mask shit. It’s all the disinformation. It’s in the world now at every level. You don’t know what to believe.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN