Disney Won’t Comment on Shanghai Park Workers Trapped in Lockdown But Continues to Fight Florida Law

The Walt Disney Co. is choosing to remain silent as thousands of its Shanghai Disney Resort workers are believed to be trapped in lockdown as part of the CCP’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy. The company’s refusal to comment stands in stark contrast to its vocal political activism in Florida, where it is seeking to repeal the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law.

A spokesperson for Disney didn’t respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment about the safety and well-being of the company’s Shanghai park “cast members.” It is estimated Disney employs more than 10,000 people at the park, which was forced to close indefinitely to the public on March 21.

Shanghai has imposed blanket lockdown measures to combat the latest coronavirus surge, compelling residents to scrounge for food and essential human necessities. As Breitbart News reported, the situation has become so dire that the CCP has deployed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to keep people locked in their homes at gunpoint.

The closure of Shanghai Disney represents a huge loss for Disney, which invested an estimated $5.5 billion to launch the park in 2016. Then-CEO Bob Iger led a charm offensive intended to cement the company’s warm relationship with Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

With so much invested in China, Disney has been unwilling to criticize the CCP’s human rights abuses, and has even imposed censorship on its American journalists, forbidding them to publicly discuss subjects like the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong that might jeopardize the company’s Chinese dealings.

But Disney has no such reservations when it comes to taking left-wing political positions at home, especially in Florida, where the company has enjoyed unparalleled legal privileges granted by the state. Disney recently vowed to continue fighting the Florida Parental Rights law after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed it into law last month.

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Disney’s political activism could threaten its legal privileges. GOP lawmakers in Florida are considering reviewing the company’s long-standing right of self-rule that gives it wide freedoms to oversee itself. Lawmakers in Congress have also suggested reviewing Disney’s copyright protections on valuable intellectual properties including Mickey Mouse.

