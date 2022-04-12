Poll: Nearly 70 Percent of American Voters Less Likely to Do Business with Woke Disney

A poll from the Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group found that nearly 70 percent of respondents said they are less likely to do business with Disney after the iconic entertainment company came out in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law and after a series of videos saw Disney executives and producers boasting about including LGBTQIA2S+ content in programing for children.

Some 57.2 percent said they are “less likely to do business with Disney;” while those “much less likely” come in at 11 percent — in all, 68.2 percent of voters are much more likely to look for alternative options for family-friendly content.

Only 9.4 percent say the development make them “more likely to do business with Disney.”

“These numbers reveal clearly that 2022’s parent’s revolt movement is growing stronger every day,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, says about the poll. “Parents are infuriated by the widespread leftists assault on their kids. Disney is about to learn that attempting to ideologically and sexually groom our children is a recipe for brand destruction, costing the company massively in both customers and revenue.”

“Who in the hell is in charge at Disney?” Meckler said.

“Our numbers also found that parents are actively seeking family-friendly alternatives to Disney, which is great news for our friends at The Daily Wire Kids, at Angel Studios, and for creators looking to capitalize on a massive marketplace opportunity to provide more than two-thirds of parents the family-friendly choices they’re looking for,” Meckler said.

Along party lines, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans say they are looking for more family-friendly alternatives to the Florida and California-based company — 58.6 percent of Democrats, 72.1 percent of Independents, and 77.6 percent of Republicans.

Other findings of the poll include:

48.2 percent of Democrats say that recent revelations of Disney focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas makes them less likely to do business with Disney. 14.4 percent say more likely, and 37.4 percent say no difference.

72.5 percent of Independents say that recent revelations of Disney focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas makes them less likely to do business with Disney. 9.1 percent say more likely, and 18.3 percent say no difference.

85.3 percent of Republicans say that recent revelations of Disney focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas makes them less likely to do business with Disney. 4.4 percent say more likely, and 10.3 percent say no difference.

