Alec Baldwin Bizarrely Claims He’s Exonerated After ‘Rust’ Production Fined for Failure to Act on Gun Safety Hazards

In a bizarre message posted to his Twitter account, Alec Baldwin has claimed that he has been exonerated for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, citing New Mexico’s decision on Wednesday to slap the maximum fine on the production company behind the movie.

But the official statement issued by the state’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau made no conclusions about Baldwin’s guilt or innocence in the incident.

On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a message written on an iPhone by his attorneys declaring that the state’s decision had vindicated the actor.

“We appreciate the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds,” the statement said. “Additionally, the report recognizes that Mr. Baldwin’s authority on the production was limited to approving script changes and creative casting.”

Baldwin — or his attorneys — seem to have mischaracterized what the state actually said concerning his role as a Rust producer. The actual statement reads: “Alec Baldwin’s authority on the set included approving script changes and actor candidates.”

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has hit Rust Movie Productions LLC and its management with a maximum $136,793 fine, saying its “willful and serious” violation of workplace safety procedures and “indifference” to safety measures resulted in an “avoidable” loss of life.

Watch below:

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed’s lawyers also used the occasion to declare vindication.

“OSHA found that Hannah Gutierrez Reed was not provided adequate time or resources to conduct her job effectively, despite her voiced concerns,” her lawyers said in a statement sent to Deadline.

No criminal charges have been filed against Baldwin or Gutierrez Reed, but both are facing a number of civil suits brought by the family of Halyna Hutchins and members of the movie’s crew.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com