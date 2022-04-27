Discovery+ Preps Show Exploring Teenage Drag Queens

Discovery+ is preparing to launch a show executive produced by model and TV mogul Tyra Banks that will follow five teens and their journey into the world of drag.

Generation drag, a six-episode series due in June, will feature the drag queen journeys of five teens, each about 15-years-old. The show will follow the teens, and their families grappling with all things drag, as they are introduced to adult drag queens who help groom them for their big drag queen show.

The series will culminate in a full drag show performance at the annual “Dragutante” event held in Denver, Colorado.

The official trailer for the series shows the kids as they make their way to Denver and being doted on and encouraged by parents and adult drag queen performers.

Dragutante is an annual event that has been exposing kids as young as 12 to the life of drag since 2017. The event is sponsored by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the ICRME – Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire.

The drag queen event explains that “parents, professional drag performers and LGBTQIA+ community organizations are helping to make a difference in the lives of the next generation of drag!” And to help children “fully realize their self expression on stage.”

The show debuts even as its executive producer Tyra Banks faces steep criticism for a hostile environment on her other hit show, America’s Next Top Model.

After a recent winner, Angela Preston, was stripped of her title because she she served as a prostitute before entering the show, several past contestants have come out to charge Banks and the producers of the show with fostering unsafe conditions to “maximize drama” among the contestants.

Banks has also been slammed over several episodes that critics say included blackface photo shoots and other seemingly racist moments over the show’s 24-year run with its first series debuting in 2003.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston