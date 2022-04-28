Disney+ Screening Queer Teen Romantic Drama ‘Love Victor’ to Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

Despite a tsunami of nightmarish headlines over its campaign to push queer content on young audiences, Disney has announced that all three seasons of the queer teen drama Love Victor will be available on both Hulu and Disney+.

The series was initially set to debut on Disney+ in 2019 but ended up pushed over to Hulu, instead.

Michael Cimino stars as closeted high schooler Victor Salazar who turns to openly gay, fellow student Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) to help him with his coming out. The series then follows Victor as he struggles with his sexuality, then comes out as gay.

“We are proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month,” Hulu president Joe Earley said in a statement, according to Variety.

“In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady’ and ‘black-ish.'”

Love Victor is a follow-up to the 2018 film, Love, Simon, which followed a similar premise of teens coming out as gay and grappling with sex lives in high school.

The series highlighted several controversial topics over its first two seasons, including sex-fueled scenes of underage boys visiting gay bars and engaging in sexual acts.

The series also incongruously portrayed the Muslim parents of a gay teen as very supportive of their son’s sex life but smeared the Catholic mother of another gay teen as being a bigot until she had an epiphany and embraced her queer son.

Disney’s decision to make the queer teen drama available on both Hulu and Disney+ comes on the heels of the company’s attacks on the state of Florida for enacting its anti-grooming law. The Parental Rights in Education Law prevents school children from pre-k to third grade from being exposed to controversial gender identity politics and conversations about sexuality in class.

