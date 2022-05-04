Watch: Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night as he stood onstage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

A host of clips shared on social media show him being floored by an onlooker who rushed the stage set and took him down in a flying tackle.

Further videos appeared to show the comic apparently unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival as security personnel surrounded and took down the alleged attacker in the rear corner of the stage.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

After returning to the stage on Tuesday, the 48-year-old joked: “It was a trans man.” Meanwhile his assailant was apprehended and removed from the site with injuries. Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022