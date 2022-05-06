Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle Charged with Misdemeanors; Comedy Club Owners Furious

Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday white armed with a knife embedded in a replica gun, was charged with four misdemeanors Thursday, rather than being charged with a felony.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who was elected with the help of millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros, sparked outrage when he declined to charge Lee with any felonies relating to the assault.

That left City Attorney Mike Feuer, who prosecutes misdemeanors within city limits. The Los Angeles Times reported:

According to a declination filed by the district attorney’s office, Lee did not use the weapon in the assault and Chappelle was not injured, so a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon was not warranted. Lee now faces one count each of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer, according to court documents.