L.A.’s Soros-Backed DA Declines to Pursue Felony Charges Against Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has declined to pursue felony assault charges against the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle with a deadly weapon on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration,” Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Thursday.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the City of Los Angeles.”

Video of the attack flooded social media on Tuesday after the crazed attacker leapt up on stage and leveled the comedian. The video shows the man running onto the stage and body slamming Chappelle. But other videos showed Chapelle returning to the stage undaunted — and seemingly unharmed.

Upon returning to the stage, the 48-year-old comedian joked about his attacker, saying, “It was a trans man.”

The attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, was taken into custody by police after the incident seen so widely on social media. Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, the police report.

The man was armed with a plastic replica gun featuring a fixed knife blade under its barrel, LAPD said.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office is led by Democrat George Gascón, a George Soros-supported politician who is currently under threat of recall.

As Fox News’s Bill Melugin, the recall effort in L.A. is gaining steam: “The campaign to recall Los Angeles DA @GeorgeGascon says it has collected over 400,000 signatures and has raised $6 million. They need 566,857 verified signatures by the July 6 deadline in order to get the recall on the November ballot.”

Gascón was elected to the DA’s office in 2020, with the help of millions of dollars from left-wing, anti-American billionaire George Soros. He ousted Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job, who was targeted by the Black Lives Matter movement. Gascón was endorsed by the city’s Democrat establishment as BLM continued to attack Lacey.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti switched his endorsement from Lacey to Gascón, joining much of the state’s Democratic establishment in backing him. He previously served as district attorney in San Francisco, where he also saw crime rise.

Gascón took office promising to cut prosecutions and initiate left-wing “reforms” such as ending the death penalty.

