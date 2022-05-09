Pop Star Camila Cabello Helps Launch $500,000 Legal Fund to Fight Florida’s Anti-Grooming Law

Amazon Studios’ Cinderella star Camila Cabello has lashed out at Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which the pop celebrity bizarrely claims is endangering the “health and lives” of young Floridians.

She also called the recently passed law as “unacceptable.”

Camila Cabello, who grew up in Florida, hosted a benefit concert Sunday to launch of her “Protect Our Kids” Fund in partnership with activist groups Equality Florida and Lambda Legal. The

“What’s happening in my home state is unacceptable and is harming LGBTQ+ youth and families,” the actress-singer said in an Instagram post. “Some of the most special people in my life are in this community and it breaks my heart to see their identities try to be erased.”

In a separate statement published in Variety, Cabello claimed the law not only invites “discrimination” into Florida schools but puts lives in danger.

“As someone who grew up and still lives in Florida, I am appalled that my home state is putting the health and lives of young Floridians at risk by passing this law and inviting discrimination into our schools. We must protect every student and respect every family,” she said.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law doesn’t discriminate against any individual and certainly doesn’t put people’s lives in danger. The law, which makes no reference to homosexuality, simply bars the teaching of sexuality and gender theory to children in kindergarten through third grade.

The poll is popular among Democrats and Republicans alike. As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll showed Democratic voters backing the law 55 percent to 29 percent. The law is popular among Biden voters, who support it 53 percent to 30 percent, and crucial suburban voters, who back it 60 percent to 30 percent.

Cabello launched the fund with $500,000 that will go toward providing resources to “impacted students, teachers, and families,” according to Variety. Among the corporate partners are Amazon, Starbucks, Levi Strauss, Nordstrom, and Hollywood mega-talent agency WME.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com