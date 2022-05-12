Alec Baldwin: Remove ‘Traitorous Democrat’ Sen. Joe Manchin

Actor Alec Baldwin — who is still facing fallout from the shooting death on the set of the movie Rust — is now pushing for the removal of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) from office, calling him a “traitorous Democrat.”

Alec Baldwin called for Manchin’s removal in a recent tweet in which the actor claimed the senator is more dangerous that the “unhinged Republican” — presumably a reference to former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Sen. Manchin recently broke ranks with Democrats to vote against his party’s abortion bill that would have legalized late-term abortion up to the moment of birth. The senator said the bill, which was defeated 51-49, went too far and that he remains pro-life.

ABC’s The View went after Sen. Manchin on Thursday. “Everybody just needs to go vote these fools out of there,” Whoopi Goldberg said, saying the senator “doesn’t give a hoot” about women.

SENATE BLOCKS BILL TO CODIFY ABORTION RIGHTS: After the Senate casted their votes Wednesday for the Women's Health Protection Act that would have codified Roe v. Wade, #TheView panel reacts to Democrat Joe Manchin and every Republican voting against it.https://t.co/AEAQjRzDHG pic.twitter.com/JvhGVI6oYy — The View (@TheView) May 12, 2022

In another split with his party, Manchin has blasted President Joe Biden (D) for failing to fix the nation’s inflation woes that have caused consumer prices to skyrocket to levels unseen in more than four decades.

Alec Baldwin could still face criminal charges connected to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust last year. An investigation is still underway in New Mexico, with the actor maintaining that he isn’t responsible for the fatal shooting.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has claimed Baldwin “[pointed] the gun at Halyna [Hutchins] before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com