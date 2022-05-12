HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares Emotional Post About Baby Formula Becoming ‘Impossible to Get’

HGTV star Erin Napier shared an emotional post about baby formula becoming “impossible to get” in the United States.

“Mae has had to have soy formula since she was born, and we are on her last can before her first birthday, when she can have plain milk,” Napier wrote in an Instagram Story featuring a photo of her and Mae.

“I am so thankful it timed out this way, just as soy formula has become impossible to get,” Napier continued.

“But now I am SO WORRIED for your formula babies. Are ya’ll okay?” the HGTV star added in a follow-up message.

Napier is just one of many women in the U.S. beginning to panic as President Joe Biden fails to address the acute shortage of baby formula across the country.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported, “A Baby Formula Shortage Leaves Desperate Parents Searching for Food” — a headline that was once seen as impossible in America.

Meanwhile, the White House has no idea how to tackle the issue.

On Wednesday, incoming press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked who at the White House was “running point” on the baby formula shortage, to which she laughed: “I don’t know, I can find out.”

But for many, the baby formula shortage is no laughing matter as desperate mothers consider their options: driving for hours to find formula somewhere else, trying to restart or boost breast-feeding, or even trying to create their own homemade substitutes.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.