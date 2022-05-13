Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Star Bette Midler Slammed by Moms for ‘Try Breastfeeding’ Tweet: ‘Insult to Mothers Everywhere’

Left-wing Hollywood actor Bette Midler, star of Disney’s upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, callously replied to a report explaining America’s baby formula shorted by saying “Try Breastfeeding.” Midler was hammered and called out by hundreds of mothers, many of whom shared their breastfeeding horror stories, in response to her “cruel and insensitive” tweet.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle offered details about how “The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly.” Midler’s response to those desperately trying to feed their babies at a time of unparalleled shortages was called callous and out of touch.

“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s Free and Available on Demand,” Midler said.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

The responses, many of them from mothers who’d struggled with breastfeeding their babies, were searing.

WOW Bette, what a cruel and insensitive comment. MY body didn't allow me to do so. Mine dried up before I gave birth. So much for women supporting other women's choices! If you sang this.. your tune would be flat. DO BETTER. — NJ (@Natalie14595468) May 13, 2022

Respectfully, Ms. M., as someone who is lucky enough to have supply (but only just enough), have a free pump (that I don't use, because again, only JUST enough supply), it ain't fucking free. I'm not working (and thus not earning), and I'm EATING EXTRA. — Rebecca Overholt (@Julephenia) May 13, 2022

TRIED. First born refused to latch, despite lactation consultation. Bought a $400 pump (NOT FREE), pumped for the first few months before I had to go back to work & no longer possible. I’m a fan Bette, but you are wrong on this one. — Audra Halfdansdóttir (@intheprairie) May 13, 2022

Bette Midler is well-endowed and had no breast feeding issues. Because she is a wealthy snob, she has little empathy for the less fortunate. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) May 13, 2022

My baby was a preemie and I couldn’t produce milk… when I did, it was never enough… I tried everything and so hard to do so and never could. She wouldn’t latch on either because she was too small and didn’t get it. Formula was the only choice. — Ohana (@ohana1904) May 13, 2022

Bette Midler later doubled down, lectured her followers who say their breastmilk was inadequate, and she went so far as to suggest women use “wet nurses” — which essentially went out of practice over a century ago.

Some mothers, many admitted fans of Midler’s had hoped her first tweet was a joke. But Midler doubled down, saying:

“People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES”

People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

That only invited more moms to call Midler out.

Noooooo. Stop. Do not double down on this. This is so bad. — Amber Gustafson (@AmberForIowa) May 13, 2022

Midler’s rant comes as American families struggle to find formula. Many critics, so far, say President Joe Biden has failed to address the nationwide shortage of baby formula. Meanwhile, families are in full-on panic. Social media is flooded with photos like the ones below, showing empty shelves where formula once was.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Midler is a mother of one. She has a daughter, actress Sophie von Haselberg, who was born on November 14, 1986. She’s also a committed Democratic Party backer, who never seems to miss an opportunity to push a left-wing agenda.

That’s what she made headlines for earlier this week when she urged women and girls to take a knee the next time “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played. Midler’s missive came on the heels of protests in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s looming decision on Roe v. Wade.

Now, it’s Bette Midler, not conservatives, who’s being accused of declaring a war on women.