Bette Midler Says ‘Every Woman and Girl’ Should Take a Knee During National Anthem

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler is encouraging women and girls to take a knee the next time “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, in apparent protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s forthcoming decision on Roe v. Wade.

Bette Midler recently posted a meme to Twitter calling for “every woman and girl” to disrespect the national anthem by kneeling.

Midler also compared Justice Samuel Alito to Tomás de Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor during the Spanish Inquisition.

Presenting #JusticeSamAlito in the role of the Grand Inquisitor! Reviews are in, and he is dead on in the role! The #SpanishInquisition has returned to a state near you! https://t.co/zpt37EtDU3 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 7, 2022

The actress even complained that seven of the nine Supreme Court justices are Catholic, questioning whether this prevents the high court from being “objective and fair.”

Out of 9 justices, 7 on #SCOTUS are Catholic. (Neil Gorsuch was born Catholic, but in a burst of #Anglophilia, is now #Episcopalian). Does that scream “diversity of opinion” or “ability to be objective and fair” to you given the historic #RomanCatholic antipathy to abortion? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 3, 2022

Bette Midler was reacting to last week’s unprecedented leak of Supreme Court documents showing that the high court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. The leak set off a wave anguish from Hollywood celebrities, who have urged their fans to protest in the streets.

Since football star Colin Kaepernick popularized it, kneeling for the national anthem has become a favorite form of protest among far-left celebrities. Actress Mia Farrow vowed to always take a knee for “The Star-Spangled Banner” so long as racial injustice persists.

Rosanna Arquette declared last she will take a knee in protest of the national anthem and U.S. flag “for the rest of my life.”

