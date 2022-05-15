Rapper Lil Keed, Signed to Young Thug’s Label, Dead at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, who featured on Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, died in Los Angeles on Friday. He was 24.

The New York Times on Saturday recorded his passing just hours before Keed (real name: Raqhid Jevon Render) was scheduled on stage at a music festival in Charlotte, N.C.

No cause of death for the Atlanta-based performer has yet been announced.

Keed’s brother, fellow rapper Lil Gotit, confirmed the tragic news via Instagram.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro,” he wrote. “I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Keed’s pregnant girlfriend Quana Bandz also shared her grief via Instagram.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she explained. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

She then went on, “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY.”

Keed’s death comes just days after mentor Young Thug and fellow rapper Gunna were arrested on gang-related charges in Atlanta, the NY Post reports.

He was best known for working with Travis Scott and Chris Brown on his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3.