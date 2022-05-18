Watch: 3 Times Amber Heard Changed Her Story on the Witness Stand

Amber Heard was caught changing her story on the witness stand several times as she testified during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote has harmed his movie career.

Here are at least three instances in which Heard was seen changing her story on the witness stand.

1. Heard testified her Washington Post op-ed was “not about Johnny” but then admitted that Depp is “included” in it.

On Monday, Heard insisted that “none” of her op-ed was written and published with the intention of harming Depp’s reputation, stating “It’s not about Johnny. The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny.”

“It’s about me, it’s about what happened to me after Johnny,” the actress insisted. “It’s about what happened to me after I escaped my marriage — the only one who made it about him, ironically, is Johnny.”

But during cross examination on Tuesday, one of Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez, pointed out lines from Heard’s op-ed, one of which read “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

“This is also about Mr. Depp, isn’t that right?” Vasquez asked, to which Heard replied, testifying, “Not just about him, but he is included in that, yes.”

Watch Below:

Amber Heard is caught contradicting herself in her testimony: Monday: “none” of my op-Ed is about Johnny Depp. “The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny.” Tuesday: my op-Ed was “not just about him, but he is included in that, yes.” Watch the clips side by side: pic.twitter.com/yp0D96Zk8q — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 18, 2022

“I wrote this op-ed in the context of many men at the time that were public figures or in this public eye being accused as well,” Heard continued. “So, it was a reference in general to a larger phenomenon, not just Johnny.”

“Not just Johnny,” Vasquez repeated slowly, to which Heard reiterated, “Not just Johnny.”

2. Heard denied “ever” assaulting Depp but then acknowledged that she has struck him.

On Tuesday, Heard said she has “never assaulted anyone I’ve been romantically involved with,” adding, “I didn’t assault Johnny, ever.”

But Heard has also acknowledged on the witness stand that she struck Depp several times, which she claimed happened “after years of not defending myself.” The actress also made similar statements, testifying that she has “reactively” hit Depp.

Jurors also listened to an audio recording in which the Aquaman actress was heard telling Depp “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I fucking sometimes get so mad I lose it. I can promise you I’m going to do everything to change.” Watch Below: Another audio recording played in the courtroom last month revealed Heard admitting to hitting Depp, telling her then-husband “I fucking was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you. I was hitting you.”

3. Heard claimed she took photos of her injured face on the same day but then admitted the photos were likely taken on different days.

On Monday, Heard testified that she took several photos of her allegedly injured face on the same day, in different lightings, after Depp allegedly hit her in the head with a phone.

“That is my face in a different light that same evening, after Johnny hit me with a phone,” the actress said.

Heard explained that her friend Raquel Pennington “took pictures of my face in various places around the penthouse.”

“The apartments have really different lighting — really dark in some places — so we just took pictures in different lighting so that we had an accurate portrayal and depiction of what had happened.”

Watch Below:

On Tuesday, however — while being cross examined by Vasquez — Heard claimed she did not know if the photos of her face were actually taken on the same day.

“The [photo] to the right might have been taken the next day, I can’t be sure,” Heard told Depp’s attorney, contradicting herself from the day prior.

Vasquez then pointed out that the actress was wearing different necklaces in one of the photos, adding, “you testified that these pictures were taken the same night.”

“I think I testified that they came from the same incident on the same day, not necessarily taken on the same day,” Heard responded.

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.