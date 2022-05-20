Duane Chapman, aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” reacted to Saturday’s Buffalo shooting by claiming that Americans should have to get a mental health card from a doctor before buying a gun.

Chapman appeared on NEWSMAX’S Eric Bolling: The Balance on Thursday and said, “The Biden administration is trying to pass laws about not possessing guns in parks or not possessing guns at a theater house. That is not going to stop anything,”

He added, “Just because some people have been shot in a park or at a supermarket to have a law to say you can’t have one there didn’t work in the first place. Here’s my idea after 40 some years of experience. You need a mental health card from a doctor that says you qualify to be able to own a gun.”

Chapman noted, “You have to have a mental evaluation, believe this or not, to be a psychologist. You have to have a mental evaluation to be a police officer, a fireman. There are so many jobs in America where you have to have a mental evaluation.”

Chapman’s push for a mental health card for would-be gun buyers came on the heels of the Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) efforts to require would-be gun buyers to first acquire a card from the Department of Justice.

Breitbart News reported that Booker’s push was joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

In addition to requiring a card from the DOJ, the push by Booker, Blumenthal, and Menendez, would raise the legal age for all gun purchases to 21 throughout the country.

FOX News noted that the individual who opened fire Sunday on congregants in Laguna Woods Geneva Presbyterian Church was 68-years-old.

