Viola Davis on Hollywood Racism: A Director Once Called Me by His Maid’s Name

Oscar-winning star Viola Davis has revealed that a Hollywood director called her by his maid’s name despite knowing each other for a decade.

Viola Davis said the incident happened when she was about 30 years old, which would have been around 1995.

“I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ And I’d known him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise,” Davis said at an event hosted by Variety and luxury brand Kerig at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I was maybe around 30, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that those micro-aggressions, they happen all the time.”

Davis didn’t reveal the name of the director.

The star of Fences and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder also spoke about past career rejections.

“A lot of it is based in race. It really is,” she said.

“Let’s be honest. If I had my same features and I were five shades lighter, it would just be a little bit different. And if I had blonde hair, blue eyes and even a wide nose, it would be even a little bit different than what it is now. We could talk about colorism, we could talk about race. It pisses me off, and it has broken my heart — on a number of projects, which I won’t name.”

Davis recently played former first lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series The First Lady.

