Disney+ Adds ‘Contains Violence Against Children’ Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

Disney+ has added a violence disclaimer to its new Obi-Wan Kenobi series in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, warning viewers that the show contains scenes of violence against children.

The disclaimer appears in the “Details” section of the series user menu.

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” the disclaimer states.

“Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

Disney have added a content warning to Episode 1 of #ObiWanKenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which began streaming this week, features Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master, picking up several years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ended. Hayden Christensen also returns in the role of Darth Vader.

Disney’s decision to add a violence disclaimer follows a similar move by Netflix, which added a content warning to the new season of Stranger Things.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” the Netflix warning reads. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

CBS pulled the season finale of FBI because it featured a student involved in a deadly robbery.

