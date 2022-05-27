Watch Live: Closing Arguments for Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Watch as the closing arguments take place for actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against actress Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

While Heard has accused Depp of domestic violence, the Aquaman actress has insisted on the witness stand that her Washington Post op-ed is not about Depp.

While being cross examined by one of Depp’s lawyer’s last week, however, Heard acknowledged that contents of the op-ed were “not just about [Depp], but he is included in that, yes.”

On Thursday, the actress testified that she wrote her op-ed because, “I know how many people will come out in support of [Depp] — I know ow many people will come out and say whatever for him. That’s his power.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages. Heard is countersuing for $100 million. Both Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic violence during the trial.

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are expected to take place on Friday. The jury is expected to deliberate on Tuesday, after Memorial Day.

