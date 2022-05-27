Meghan Markle paid a personal visit Thursday to a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The BBC reports Markle placed flowers at the memorial to the 19 children and two adults who died in the deadly school attack. She was wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt, jeans and trainers.

The Duchess of Sussex had traveled solo from her home in Montecito outside Santa Barbara, California, ahead of the appearance.

A spokesperson for the former actress said she visited in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support.

Watch below as Meghan Markle pays her personal tribute:

The Evening Standard reports Meghan was also pictured looking down at the white crosses bearing the names of those who lost their lives to the gunman’s rampage at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde.

She laid her flowers near the cross of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, which had the words “you will be missed” written on it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman crashed his car in a ditch near the school, then, after getting past law enforcement, entered a classroom and locked himself inside, killing 21 people, as Breitbart News reported.