Alec Baldwin Roasted for Hot Take on Workplace ‘Safety’ as Fatal Film Set Shooting Lawsuits Proceed

Alec Baldwin was slammed for opining on workplace safety in reaction to a recent viral video showing former NFL player Brendan Langley fighting with a United Airlines worker at a ticketing counter. “Sir, you shot and killed someone at YOUR workplace. Please sit this one out,” one response said.

“The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of work place abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, according to the Shade Room.

“This asshole who hit this guy should be put on a no fly list,” the actor added.

Langley was later arrested for simple assault, and the unnamed United employee — who was left with a bloody face and hospitalized — was eventually fired over the incident, as he is speculated to have been the one who first got violent, reports TMZ.

Baldwin’s comments regarding safety in the workplace come after he infamously fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. Hutchins’ family has since sued the actor and other crew members for wrongful death, alleging ” reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to [her] senseless and tragic death.”

Instagram users were quick to lambast Baldwin for daring to weigh in on workplace safety.

“Sir, you shot and killed someone at YOUR workplace. Please sit this one out,” commentator Wendy Osefo reacted.

“Alec… it’s best you sit this one out,” another Instagram user echoed. “SO MANY REASONS WHY… a life is GONE because of workplace negligence significantly on YOUR ACCOUNT. You should focus on reconciling THAT and not drawing conclusions & accusations from a 30sec clip.”

“Hush Alec, and focus on your situation at hand,” TV personality Bbby Lytes said.

“You’d think he’d be on the low for quite some time,” comedian Dami Olatunde commented.

“That privilege goes crazy,” the Essence Instagram account wrote.

“Alec Have a seat Sir,” TV personality Laura Govan advised. “FYI You should still be grieving over the lady you killed!”

Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting that killed Hutchins, but Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza warned last month that no one is “off the hook” for the fatal shooting.

