Pride Month: Lynda Carter Says if You Don’t Think ‘Wonder Woman’ Was a ‘Trans Icon,’ You Missed the Point

Actress Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on TV for three seasons during the 70s, said the lasso-wielding superhero is a “queer” and “trans” icon, and that anyone who disagrees with her isn’t paying attention.

Lynda Carter laid out her argument in a tweet Wednesday, the first day of Gay Pride month.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter wrote.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Wonder Woman has long been a lesbian icon, with gay women identifying with the all-female island where the superhero character grew up.

But it remains unclear what Carter means by a “queer” icon since the word has lost its original meaning in the LGBTQ lobby’s effort to expand its base. Her claim that the character is a “trans” icon is also bizarre since the original Wonder Woman comics, TV show, and even the recent movies didn’t feature any trans characters.

DC Comics only introduced the Wonder Woman universe’s first trans character in 2021, with the unveiling of Bia, a black trans woman, in the series Nubia & The Amazons.

