Leftists Explode over Johnny Depp Verdict: ‘We Hate Women So Much in This Country’

Leftists have exploded in a fit of feminist rage following the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard.

Calling it a win for the patriarchy and misogynistic bias, leftists from the Washington Post‘s Taylor Lorenz to The Guardian‘s Moira Donegan hailed Amber Heard as yet another helpless victim of domestic violence who was beaten by a powerful man.

I've spent the past six weeks trying to bury my own feelings about this as a survivor and I just can't anymore. Men with power and capital will always be believed over women with less. This man will face no consequences & may even be rewarded. It is an absolutely devastating day. — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) June 1, 2022

they all send the same message, there's only one way to be a woman in this country: to give up, to shut up, to shrink. to be property, an object, a plaything. to empty your head & surrender your body to the state until it kills you. — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) June 1, 2022

"Hundreds" of domestic violence survivors have already retracted victim statements & pulled out from court cases as a result of watching the trial https://t.co/9nPk9NOshT — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 1, 2022

I wrote about the trial, and the long misogynist backlash to #MeToo. https://t.co/Y2xAaSrzFH — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) June 1, 2022

If women can’t speak about their experiences of gender abuse without incurring ruinous defamation suits, then functionally that speech by women is not free. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) June 1, 2022

“I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.” https://t.co/rbtPWZsNgN — VICE News (@VICENews) June 1, 2022

This is so spectacularly fucked up I can’t even fully grapple with the levels of misogyny on every single level of this process starting with domestic violence and abuse and ending via legally vindicated gaslighting. https://t.co/ZELncQyP2p — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) June 1, 2022

The widescale celebration and joy of a survivor being gaslit is horrifying. If a rich white woman can’t even be believed what about all the BIPOC, queer, disabled folks, working class folks & other marginalized survivors supposed to feel? Who the fuck is going to believe us? — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) June 1, 2022

We believe women. We support victims. And if you're reveling in the misogyny of this moment, abusers might not see it but the victims in your life (who you're probably not even aware of) will. — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) June 1, 2022

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial was an orgy of misogyny | Moira Donegan https://t.co/jYrH4yfxLt — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) June 1, 2022

Many of the criticisms of Amber Heard are rooted in misogyny, but beyond that, they’re also rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of how trauma and abuse work. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) June 1, 2022

Far-left outlet The Root took the verdict even a step further by claiming that Johnny Depp’s major legal win “sends a message to black women everywhere.”

“As we’ve seen from Tina Turner to Rihanna, from Megan Thee Stallion to the dozens of young Black women R.Kelly abused, our pain becomes punchlines and our humanity is invalidated,” charged The Root.