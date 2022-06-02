Leftists Explode over Johnny Depp Verdict: ‘We Hate Women So Much in This Country’

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: A Johnny Depp supporters (L) argues with Amber Heard supporter Christina Taft (R) outside of a Fairfax County Court House May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Leftists have exploded in a fit of feminist rage following the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard.

Calling it a win for the patriarchy and misogynistic bias, leftists from the Washington Post‘s Taylor Lorenz to The Guardian‘s Moira Donegan hailed Amber Heard as yet another helpless victim of domestic violence who was beaten by a powerful man.

Far-left outlet The Root took the verdict even a step further by claiming that Johnny Depp’s major legal win “sends a message to black women everywhere.”

“As we’ve seen from Tina Turner to Rihanna, from Megan Thee Stallion to the dozens of young Black women R.Kelly abused, our pain becomes punchlines and our humanity is invalidated,” charged The Root.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.