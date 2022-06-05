GoFundMe Shuts Down Phony $1 Million Amber Heard Fundraiser Claiming to Help Pay Johnny Depp

GoFundMe has reportedly shut down a phony $1 million Amber Heard fundraiser claiming to be raising money to help the actress pay her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, following her civil lawsuit loss on Wednesday.

Shortly after Wednesday’s verdict, an individual named Kimberly Moore created a fundraiser claiming to help Heard pay the millions of dollars in defamation damages that she owes Depp, according to a report by TMZ.

“I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser,” the fundraiser’s description read. “The judgment exceeds her net worth. It’s so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her.”

While Moore claimed to have been in contact with Heard’s legal team and insisted the actress would have direct access to the money raised, a spokesperson for GoFundMe told TMZ that they quickly flagged the fundraiser as a phony, before a substantial amount of money was raised.

The page was subsequently shut down, with GoFundMe saying it will continue to look for fake pages.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — claiming it has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

On Wednesday, the jury found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were reduced to $350,000 to comply with Virginia law that caps punitive damages at that amount.

The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages. Therefore, the actress is speculated to owe Depp $8.35 million in damages.

Heard is now reportedly “broke” after lavish spending — and now mounting legal fees from the lengthy court battle.

Additionally, the actress’ own attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft told the Today Show on Thursday that Heard is “absolutely not” able to pay the roughly $8.35 million in damages to Depp.

