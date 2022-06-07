James Woods Calls On ‘Gun Grabber’ Joe Biden to Start His ‘Gun Control Jihad’ with Gun Brandishing Son Hunter

Veteran actor James Woods slammed Joe Biden for proposing gun control legislation while Hunter Biden was caught recklessly handling firearms.

“Maybe his gun grabber dad might begin his “gun control” jihad by starting with junior’s illegal gun brandishing,” Woods said.

Maybe his gun grabber dad might begin his “gun control” jihad by starting with junior’s illegal gun brandishing. https://t.co/cJuxsX4fpK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 7, 2022

On Monday, a reported nude photo of Hunter Biden recklessly handling a firearm with a prostitute in 2018 surfaced. In three photos, Hunter is pictured flashing a firearm in nude poses in a room filled with drugs, Radar Online reported.

#HunterBiden and his father, President #JoeBiden, will have some explaining to do. These images seem very damning for Hunter… especially since the President is pushing gun control. #RadarExclusivehttps://t.co/8KUeRQQY2M — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 6, 2022

Hunter’s loose handling of a firearm comes as Biden on Thursday proposed seven gun control measures. The policy ideas include enacting a safe storage law, strengthening background checks, and creating red flag laws.

Watch below:

The White House / YouTube

Joe Biden’s pro-gun control proposals are contrary to the Biden family standard of firearm protocol. In 2018, Hunter lied to obtain a weapon by failing to disclose he had a drug problem, the New York Post. Hunter has not been charged with any wrongdoing regarding the lie. The weapon has also disappeared.

Hunter revealed in 2019 that the FBI had gotten involved in the case of the missing firearm. Speaking about Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hunter said she threw the gun into a grocery store dumpster in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden in 2020 dubbed Hunter as “the smartest man I know.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.