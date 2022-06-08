‘Live PD’ Returning to TV After Being Canceled in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Popular reality cop show, Live PD is coming back to TV after being canceled in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.

The show will return this summer as On Patrol: Live, and will air Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the Reelz network. Dan Abrams will return as host.

Like Live PD before it, On Patrol: Live will follow on-duty officers from police departments from various cities across the country.

A&E canceled the show in June of 2020 after the Floyd incident despite that it was the network’s highest-rated show.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement at the time. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Abrams said he was “shocked” by the network’s decision to dump the popular show.

“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on,” Abrams said on Twitter.

Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz, celebrated the new collaboration.

“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” Hubbard said. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”

