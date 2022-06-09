Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez Lands Starring Role in ‘Johnny vs. Amber’ Docuseries

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is set to appear in a Discovery+ docuseries, titled, Johnny vs. Amber, after steering the Depp v. Heard trial to victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during closing arguments last month.

Discovery+ U.K. is coming out with a docuseries about the court battles between Depp and Heard, which will feature both Vasquez and another of Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew, who will give extensive testimonies and interviews in the two-part series, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives from Heard’s side will also be featured in the docuseries, the report adds, as well as friends, family, and key witnesses from both sides.

The docuseries is reportedly a follow-up to the first Depp vs. Heard trial, which took place in the U.K. in 2020. The new series, however, will focus on the 2022 defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In April, Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

The trial ended June 1, with a jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages on all three of his defamation claims. The punitive damages, however, were reduced to $350,000 to comply with Virginia law that caps punitive damages at that amount.

Additionally, the jury awarded Heard $2 million on one of her two claims — leaving the Aquaman actress owing Depp roughly $8.35 million in damages.

Following the trial, Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick, after millions watched the attorney grill Heard on the witness stand over her failure to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, among other things.

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFy pic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 7, 2022

Vasquez then slammed the actress during closing arguments, urging the jury to see Depp as the abuse victim, and Heard as the abuser.

“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Vasquez said. “And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard.”

Vasquez went on to call Heard’s testimony on the witness stand “the performance of her life,” adding that she is not a good actress.

“She spun a story of shocking, overwhelming, brutal abuse. She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it,” Depp’s attorney said of Heard, before reminding the jury that the actress’ acting coach had testified that Heard “has difficulty crying when she is acting.”

“You saw it: Ms. Heard sobbing without tears, while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical account of abuse,” Vasquez said. “It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist.”

