Eva Longoria Calls Out Media, Hollywood for Continued ‘Villainization of Black and Brown People’

ABC’s Desperate Housewives star and Democratic party surrogate Eva Longoria has slammed the mainstream news media and Hollywood for continuing to villainize minorities, especially Latinos, saying brown-skinned people are regularly portrayed as murderers and rapists.

“We’re like, ‘That’s not who we are,'” she said during an appearance at the Produced By conference in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to a report from The Wrap.

Eva Longoria said Hollywood treats white talent differently than minority talent.

“You get one bite of the apple, and if it fails then all brown projects fail. That’s the thing that really bugged me,” she said. “I remember, I won’t say names, but there’s a guy that directed one of those superhero movies and it failed. Literally, he got another one. I was like, ‘He just lost $300 million and he gets to do it again?'”

Longoria also blasted the mainstream news media for its depiction of minorities.

“The villainization of black and brown people comes from the media. I mean news. I mean all of this misinformation, especially during election cycles,” she said. “Specifically, being Latino, we’re murderers and rapists.”

She added: “If the only thing that we’re ever seeing in movies and TV is the stereotypes and perpetuating those stereotypes, it educates other communities about us.

“But most importantly, media informs ourselves of who we are, and that’s the problem. Our communities can’t look up and aspire to be and do more if all they see is Narcos in TV and film.”

Longoria served as a co-host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where she trashed then-President Donald Trump.

She is also an investor in a recent, Democrat-affiliated acquisition of 18 Latino radio stations that is also being co-financed by a group with ties to leftist billionaire George Soros.

