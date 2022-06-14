Rapper Azealia Banks Tosses Microphone, Storms Out of ‘Ghetto’ Pride Event

Rapper Azealia Banks threw her microphone down, gave the crowd two middle fingers, and stormed offstage during her performance at the Wynwood Pride music festival in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

“Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce,” Azealia Banks said, according to a report by People.

The rapper, clad in an outfit that revealed her bare breasts, reportedly stormed off the stage after complaining about the event staffs’ alleged unprofessionalism.

“For the last good, like, month and a half, I’ve just been being fucked with. I’ve been being fucked around with, you know? Set time’s been move and like, ‘Oh, you’re headlining. No, you’re not headlining. Now you’re not this.’ I’m really not happy to be here,” Banks said in videos posted to Twitter.

“I’m so unhappy to be here,” the rapper continued. “But what did the fans ever do? What did you guys ever do, right? I’m trying, y’all. But it’s difficult.”

Banks then tossed her microphone to the floor and began to walk offstage, causing the crowd to boo. The rapper then turned around and gave the audience two middle fingers, resulting in one fan throwing a drink at her.

She later took to Twitter to blame the event’s promoters for a number of issues, calling the music festival “way too ghetto,” People reports. Banks since appears to have been suspended from Twitter.

In her Twitter thread, Banks reportedly went on to say event staff ignored her requests for no dry ice, adding that she is “EXTREMELY allergic to it,” and that the clouds from the dry ice “began to make me lightheaded to a point I could “barely stand.”

She also slammed the show’s security, and called the event “an absolute display of how Hispanic citizens in south Florida make poor attempts at selfish cash grabs by exploiting young undocumented gay boys for nightlife entertainment.”

“I should have done something at West Palm Beach Pride because somebody tío with the ashy feet and braided sandals def cooked up some Molotov dry ice. I have the biggest headache ever rn. Wow,” Banks concluded.

