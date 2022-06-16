Joe Rogan Discusses Process He Passed for His Concealed Carry Permit

Joe Rogan noted his acquisition of a concealed carry permit on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast #1831 and referenced the “extensive examination” he had to pass to get it.

During a discussion with Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir, Rogan said, “When I got a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you’re proficient at shooting.”

He made this statement as he and Noir discussed the difference between getting a license to carry a gun and a license to drive a car, and the different level of proficiency required for a concealed carry license.

Noir noted that a driver’s license is different because driving is a “privilege,” whereas bearing arms is a constitutional right.

On May 29 Breitbart News reported Rogan’s criticism of gun bans made during another The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Referencing the Uvalde school shooting, Rogan said, “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns.”

He also shared another concern that arises in his mind when people talk about banning guns, suggesting that a disarmed population necessarily gives all the power to the ruling class in Washington:

I don’t think it’s wise to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government. We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism. And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it’s a natural inclination, when you’re a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power.

Rogan noted, “Freedoms lost are rarely regained.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.