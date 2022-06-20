Fact Check: Bill Nye Claims Last Slaves Were Freed on Juneteenth

CLAIM: Bill Nye, the “Science Guy,” claimed in a recent tweet that the last slaves weren’t officially freed until June 19, 1865, or on “Juneteenth.”

VERDICT: FALSE. The last slaves were freed upon the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery and other forms of involuntary servitude throughout the U.S. The ratification took place December 6, 1865.

President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves in the Confederacy with the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. But the proclamation didn’t apply to slaves in border states, which Lincoln didn’t want to alienate in the midst of the Civil War.

The United States we know today was built with the labor of enslaved Black Americans. The last were not freed (officially) until 19 June 1865. Let us celebrate— and never forget. pic.twitter.com/AtfgkoZ3FN — Bill Nye (@BillNye) June 19, 2022

“Juneteenth” — June 19, 1865 — marks the day that slaves in Texas were freed under an order by Union Army general Gordon Granger. President Joe Biden made the day a federal holiday starting in 2021.

Nye has not updated or deleted his tweet as of midday Monday despite numerous replies pointing out his glaring error.

Bill Nye is set to debut his new series on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in August. The End Is Nye will examine catastrophic disasters throughout human history and what mankind can learn from them.

Nye is a vocal climate change activist who uses his many platforms to sound the alarm about global warming. In a 2019 appearance on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, he launched into a profanity-laden rant about climate change, exclaiming “the planet’s on fucking fire!”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.