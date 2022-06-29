Alec Baldwin Chaotic Woody Allen Interview Plagued By Bad Connections, Mocked over Baldwin’s Spanish Tirade

Social media users are mocking actor Alec Baldwin for shouting at an employee in Spanish about barking dogs during a chaotic live chat with film director Woody Allen, which was plagued by a bad connection and topped off by Allen hinting at a possible end to his famed film career.

“Leonetta! Leonetta! Enough! The dogs! Enough. The dogs. That’s enough,” Baldwin yelled in Spanish off-camera, after his livestream connection with Allen cut in and out during an Instagram Live — for which Baldwin turned live comments off — on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

Amused social media users quickly commented on the incident, including native Spanish speaking comedian Alexis Pereira, who suggested that Baldwin’s Spanish wasn’t good.

“I, a native Spanish speaker can’t understand [Baldwin’s Spanish],” Pereira said, before calling the actor’s attempt at speaking the language “the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done.”

Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching as Woody loses Wi-Fi, and then getting up to yell something in Spanish that I a native Spanish speaker can’t understand has surpassed Schweddy Balls as the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done. God tier. pic.twitter.com/C3a5tzvzmt — Alexis Pereira (@MrAlexisPereira) June 28, 2022

“I was morbidly curious about this, so I put it on in time to see Alec Baldwin yelling at his housekeeper in Spanish to fix Woody Allen’s wi-fi connection,” journalist Matt Jacobs commented, to which editor Kate Erbland quipped, “LEONETTA.”

LEONETTA — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 28, 2022

“Prayers up for Leonetta,” Erbland added in a follow-up tweet.

prayers up for Leonetta — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 28, 2022

During one of the three WiFi outages, Baldwin reportedly FaceTimed a woman who was with Allen, demanding, “Are they in the room where they have the best Wi-Fi? This is the second time they’ve shut down.”

“They need to be in the room with the best Wi-Fi in the house,” the actor added. “What have they got going on there?”

The unintentional comedy didn’t end there, as Allen was seen seconds later reappearing in the video with a female staffer, who said, “We just opened a door, it might make a difference.”

“And they said comedy was dead!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the poor internet connection and Baldwin yelling in Spanish.

“Two privileged white guys gasping for attention,” another tweeted.

“More importantly, when are they gonna charge this guy,” another commented, referring to October 21, when Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

During his interview with Allen, Baldwin reportedly made no mention of the fatal shooting. Instead, the two men discussed Allen’s new book, “Zero Gravity.”

In April, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza warned that no one is “off the hook” for the fatal shooting of Hutchins, after being asked by Today if there is anything in the evidence that suggests criminal charges can be ruled out.

