Dave Chappelle Blasts Woke Teens over Trans Jokes: ‘The More You Say I Can’t Say Something, the More Urgent It Is for Me to Say It’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is refusing to submit to the woke high school students who decried his last comedy special The Closer as transphobic and anti-LGBTQ, saying the more they try to silence him, the more determined he will be to speak out.

In a new Netflix special, Dave Chappelle gives a speech at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., where students protested the naming of a new theater after the comedian, who once attended the school.

“The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it,” Chappelle reportedly says in What’s in a Name?, released Thursday on Netflix.

“It has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right and my freedom of artistic expression. It’s worth protecting for me, and it’s worth protecting for everyone else who endeavors in our noble professions.”

Watch Chappelle deliver a personal speech at his alma mater. Dave Chappelle: What's in a Name? is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/0FxwdakU11 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) July 7, 2022

He also warns that woke kids are being used as pawns in the culture wars.

“These kids didn’t understand that they were instruments of oppression,” Chappelle says.

In the new special, Chappelle argues that the woke kids are so obsessed with identity that they fail to see the larger picture.

“These kids said everything about gender and this, that, and the other, but they didn’t say anything about art,” he says. “It would be like if you were reading a newspaper and it said, ‘Man shot in the face by a six-foot rabbit, expected to survive, but they never tell you it’s a Bugs Bunny cartoon.”

Chappelle ultimately declined the school’s offer to put his name on the theater following the student protests. The venue will now be known as the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

