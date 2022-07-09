Disney’s ‘Thor’ Star Tessa Thompson Boasts About Helping Fans Come Out

Actress Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie in the newly released blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, says she has inspired her fans to “come out.”

“I’ve had so many folks write me and say that they were able to come out or to talk to their family, which is a dream,” Thompson told Variety. The actress added that it has been “tremendous” to experience queer fans telling her, “Thank you, Tessa, for living your truth.”

Thompson, who came out as bisexual in 2018, also told the outlet normalizing “LGBTQIA characters” in entertainment will “allow them to exist in their humanity.”

“I think a part of really being able to normalize queer characters, LBGTQIA characters, is to allow them to exist in their humanity and that doesn’t always mean that they’re in love or in a partnership because plenty of us know that sometimes you’re not,” she said.

“So, yeah, we’ll see if she finds love,” Thompson added of her character in Thor. The actress reportedly believes that romance is a necessity to show Valkyrie’s “queerness.”

Thompson is not the only celebrity to “help” fans “come out.”

Last month, gun control pusher and Joe Biden supporter pop star Harry Styles — who posed in women’s clothing for Vogue — encouraged a fan to “come out” at a concert in Wembley, England, proclaiming, “You’re officially gay, my boy!”

As celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype LGBTQIA2S+ content and concepts of gender identity and transgenderism, more and more young people are beginning to doubt their biological sex, and identify as “non-binary.”

Research published last year by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as non-binary.

