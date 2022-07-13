Amber Heard Loses Request for New Trial and Wrong Juror Investigation in Johnny Depp Suit

Amber Heard had another bad day in court.

The Aquaman star has failed in her attempt to overturn the $10 million verdict in the case, with a judge rejecting her requests for a new trial and an investigation into what her team claimed was a misplaced juror.

On Wednesday, Judge Penny Azcarte handed down her decision, saying there was no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” wrote the Virginia judge. “The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Heard’s lawyers had sought a new trial by arguing in a filing last week that the juror identified as No. 15 wasn’t the same individual listed on the jury panel.

“Juror Fifteen was vetted by the Court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service,” the judge wrote.

“Due Process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation. Voir dire was conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with the Court and both parties examining the potential jurors. There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.”

Heard is still expected to file a formal appeal contesting the jury’s verdict in the case.

Last month, the jury found that Heard committed defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp by penning an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse. They awarded Depp $10.35 million in the case.

