Jury Concludes Amber Heard Committed Defamation Against Johnny Depp

The jury reached a verdict in Depp v. Heard on Wednesday, finding the actress committed defamation against Johnny Depp.

Judge Penney Azcarate ordered the jury back to the deliberation room and asked them to add compensatory or punitive damages information to court forms before a verdict can be read.

Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

Both Depp and Heard made wild allegations against one another, and the jury — along with captivated viewers across the world — listened to hours of testimony from countless witnesses who had known or were affiliated with the actors around the time of their marriage.

On the witness stand, the Pirates of the Caribbean star alleged that Heard had defecated in his bed, as well as physically assaulted him, thrown bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Heard, on the other hand, had alleged that she was physically attacked by Depp, and testified that the Blow actor had performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine, among other claims.

The jury’s verdict marks the end of a courtroom drama that has played out on television since mid-April.

Depp was not in thes courtroom when the verdict was reached due to previously scheduled work commitments. s

