‘Scrubs,’ ‘Californication’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges

Eric Weinberg, a Hollywood writer and co-executive producer of hit shows Scrubs and Californication, was arrested on Thursday on multiple rape charges dating back a decade.

The Los Angeles Police told The Wrap that their investigation found that Weinberg trolled grocery stores and bars and told women he met that he was a photographer looking to set up photo shoots. But when the women arrived at his Los Feliz home, he would sexually assault them at some point during the fake photo shoot.

The LAPD added that they have reports going back to 2012 but they assume there are earlier cases.

Between 1995 and 2006, Weinberg earned several Emmy nominations for writing on shows including Scrubs and Politically Correct with Bill Maher. He was also a producer on series including Veronica’s Closet and the Charlie Sheen series Anger Management.

Several members of the Hollywood elite have been arrested on sex charges in recent months.

Oscar-winning Hollywood director Paul Haggis was arrested in Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, with lurid allegations that he forced a woman into sexual intercourse over a period of two days in the town of Ostuni, where he was scheduled to conduct a series of masterclasses.

B-Movie producer David Pearce was also arrested this month and charged with murder for the deaths of two women who died of drug overdoses in his home. Pearce was being investigated for rape and sexual assaults on seven women when police discovered the drug deaths. He is also being charged in the other cases.

Finally, Jerry Harris, a Joe Biden surrogate and star of the Netflix series Cheer, was sentenced to 12 years in jail this month for sexually abuse two teens through 2019.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge about other potential Weinberg-related incidents to call them at (323)561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.

