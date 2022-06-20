Hollywood Director Paul Haggis Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Italy

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Director Paul Haggis speaks onstage during the Paul Haggis & Friends panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
David Ng

Oscar-winning Hollywood director Paul Haggis has reportedly been arrested in Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, with lurid allegations that he forced a woman into sexual intercourse over a period of two days in the town of Ostuni, where he was scheduled to conduct a series of masterclasses.

Haggis — who directed the 2004 best picture Oscar-winner Crash and wrote the screenplay for Million Dollar Baby — is facing accusations brought by a  “young foreign woman” who alleges she was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations with the filmmaker over two days, according to the Associated Press, which cited local Italian media reports.

Cathy Schulman and Paul Haggis, winners Best Picture for Crash, with presenter Jack Nicholson (Mirek Towski/FilmMagic)

Prosecutors allege in a statement that after a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport early Sunday morning and “was left there at dawn despite [her] precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

They claimed the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the sexual relations.

It remains unclear if Haggis is being held by Italian authorities or if he has been freed on bail.

“Under Italian Law, I cannot discuss the evidence,” Haggis’ personal attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to Variety. “That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Paul Haggis faced rape and sexual misconduct allegations during the height of the #MeToo movement, with publicist Haleigh Breest alleging Haggis violently raped her after a premiere in 2013. The filmmaker has denied those accusations.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.